Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,816 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $71.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

