Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 805,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE ZUO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

