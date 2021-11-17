Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

