Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HD traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $394.87. The company had a trading volume of 329,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average is $331.73. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

