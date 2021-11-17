Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $396.00. 268,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $394.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day moving average of $331.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

