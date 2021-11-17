HomeServe plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 926.50 ($12.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 884.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 939.35. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.