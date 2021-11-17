Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.97

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 788103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

HZAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,210,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

