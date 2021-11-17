Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

