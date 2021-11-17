Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,008,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,683,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,683,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 908,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

