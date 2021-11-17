HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HP has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HP has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,949. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.