HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 1,147.6% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in HPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in HPX by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPX opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. HPX has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

