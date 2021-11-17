HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,434 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of HSBC worth $81,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

