Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.45

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.22. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 688,672 shares.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

