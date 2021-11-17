Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.58) Per Share

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $405.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.87. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

