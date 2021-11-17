Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Humanigen alerts:

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.83 on Monday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.