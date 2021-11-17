Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 1,691,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.