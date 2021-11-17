Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $153.40

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.40 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 158.57 ($2.07), with a volume of 275655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.80 ($2.07).

HTG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

