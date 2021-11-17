Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $108.06. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,797. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

