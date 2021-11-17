Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.