i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.28 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS.

IIIV traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 383,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,912. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $682.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

