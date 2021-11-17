IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 9,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,977. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.