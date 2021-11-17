IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $340.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $345.83. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $2,131,618. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

