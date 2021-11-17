IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,665 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $340.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

