IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.