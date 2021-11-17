II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

