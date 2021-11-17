Illuvium One Day Volume Reaches $40.61 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $668.97 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,041.12 or 0.01717308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00069259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,387.18 or 0.99607972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.33 or 0.06976228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

