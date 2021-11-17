ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.27

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 16832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

