IMS Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,568 iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

