Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INDP traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.87. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $28.83.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

