Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.