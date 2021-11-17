indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.43. 42,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,005,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

