Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 220.3% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.