Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 220.3% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
