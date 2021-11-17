Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.00 by DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.32 ($50.97).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.