Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 504.87 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 543.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 535.45. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

