Insider Buying: Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Director Purchases 583 Shares of Stock

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Director John O. Jr. Niemann acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $17,373.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AE stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

