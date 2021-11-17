Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Gary Bullard acquired 30,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

AFC opened at GBX 60.25 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.56. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The firm has a market cap of £442.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

