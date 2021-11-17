Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys 9,701 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

