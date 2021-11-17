Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

