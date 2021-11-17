Insider Buying: Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CFO Eyal Hen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $12,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 3,682,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,281. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

REKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

