Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total value of $12,456,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total value of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total value of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $527.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.08 and a twelve month high of $536.54.

Shares of Arista Networks are set to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

