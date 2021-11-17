Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells 67,826 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Syal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Rajeev Syal sold 213 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,408.00.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.