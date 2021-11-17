Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.68. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.50 and its 200-day moving average is $285.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.83 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

