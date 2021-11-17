Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,710,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $122.09. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,279. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.27 and a one year high of $123.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.