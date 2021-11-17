Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,975.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,849.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,682.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

