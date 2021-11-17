Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.66

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $850.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Insteel Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

