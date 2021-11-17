Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%.

INLX remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

