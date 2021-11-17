Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%.

INLX remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Earnings History for Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

