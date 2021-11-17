Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.94 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,586. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.