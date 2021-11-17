International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

