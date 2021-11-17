International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,334 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $66,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

