International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $29.54. 96,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,003. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.